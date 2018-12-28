PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aphria Inc received acquisition proposal from Xanthic Biopharma Inc, operating as Green Growth Brands Ltd, on Thursday, after which Aphria announced the removal of Chief Executive Vic Neufeld from the role of chair and replaced him with an independent director. tgam.ca/2SqK4GX

** Alberta's intervention in the oil market accomplished its mission by boosting heavy oil prices, but in the longer term the move may do more harm than good, Martin King, one of the industry's best-known forecasters said as he stepped down from his longtime post. tgam.ca/2QUXvSP

** British Columbia lumber producers are bracing for a tough 2019 amid concerns over Canada-China trade, the U.S. housing market and American tariffs on Canadian softwood. tgam.ca/2QRd91H

NATIONAL POST

** Pieridae Energy Ltd, the company with ambitions to build a C$10 billion ($7.35 billion) liquefied natural gas project in Nova Scotia, will apply for funds under Ottawa's recently announced C$1.6 billion ($1.18 billion) loan program as it inches closer to a final investment decision. bit.ly/2QTj46h