FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 29, 2017 / 11:44 AM / in 31 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) has revamped the timeline to deliver its findings, and now plans to issue a full report in the early months of the new year. tgam.ca/2CkvOs9

** Transport Minister Marc Garneau has formally asked Air Canada to retrofit about 100 Airbus passenger planes to eliminate a loud whistling noise under the wings that has led to noise complaints from residents near Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver airports. tgam.ca/2ChXIHF

** Shell Canada Ltd. says market conditions will dictate when it will make a final investment decision on a $40-billion joint venture to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia. tgam.ca/2EcxswA

** Investors Roland Keiper and Brian Chapman have sued Home Capital Group Inc and three of its former executives for C$2 million, alleging negligent behaviour, untimely disclosures and public misrepresentations. tgam.ca/2CiuKY5

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.