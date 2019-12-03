PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Wealthsimple Inc is in discussions with several Canadian wealth managers as it looks to separate its Wealthsimple for Advisers business in order to focus on its online services for direct consumers. tgam.ca/34LqN9y

Portag3 Ventures, managed by Power Corporation of Canada's alternative-asset management arm, Sagard Holdings, has raised $427-million for its second fintech fund from more than 20 North American, European and Israeli insurers, banks, credit unions, investment managers and pension funds. tgam.ca/2DIGjHn

Endeavour Mining Corp has gone public with a $2.5-billion proposal to buy British gold miner Centamin Plc , after being repeatedly rebuffed in private. tgam.ca/2Ydw3Ai