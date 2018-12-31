PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A group of Rogers Media employees has crafted a proposal to buy the company's magazine brands, in an attempt to save jobs at a division the communications company no longer wants to own. tgam.ca/2BOKhg9

** Canada's green energy industry has shifted from Ontario toward Alberta, where a province best known for oil and gas production is now rapidly inking contracts for the country's cheapest renewable electricity. tgam.ca/2CG9T0q

** Hundreds of different types of medical devices are being pulled from the Canadian market because of a new Health Canada safety audit that some manufacturers argue is too costly to carry out. tgam.ca/2EYBnAD

** The B.C. government's measures designed to cool off the Vancouver region's housing market will take full effect in 2019, setting the stage for a continuation of sluggish sales. tgam.ca/2QYkSeq