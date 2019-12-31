Funds News
December 31, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Northern Private Capital is leading a group of equity investors to buy the Canadian space robotics business of Maxar Technologies for C$1 billion ($768 million). tgam.ca/2MIDb37

** More than 70 departures were cancelled and several flights were delayed on Monday at Canada's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport amid freezing rain and snow. tgam.ca/37sXFVz

$1 = C$1.30 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

