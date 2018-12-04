PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Western Canadian oil prices surged on Monday on Alberta Premier Rachel Notley's intervention to cut production, even as global political manoeuvring drove international crude prices higher. tgam.ca/2E23Og2

** British Columbia's attorney general, David Eby, is pressing Ottawa on whether police and prosecution have the capacity to handle large-scale financial crimes after the collapse of a money-laundering case allegedly involving hundreds of millions of dollars. tgam.ca/2AMS51r

** An Ontario Superior Court judge on Monday gave the green light to at least two lawsuits going ahead against Edward Lampert, his hedge fund and former directors of insolvent Sears Canada Inc. tgam.ca/2KUz1Tq

NATIONAL POST

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has admitted it made a series of errors resulting in a failure to inform Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's security detail that a man once convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian politician was planning to attend events with Trudeau during an official government trip to India last year. bit.ly/2Qu2Tvp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)