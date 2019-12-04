PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec. 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Toronto startup Delphia Inc is developing an investment fund which will pay consumers to share their insights about public companies, markets and their behaviour. tgam.ca/2Yhtb5C

Wayland Group Corp has filed for creditor protection as it has not produced positive cash flow since its inception. tgam.ca/2rXlnti

Desjardins Group said it has replaced chief operating officer Denis Berthiaume with Réal Bellemare and has also let off information technology chief Chadi Habib. tgam.ca/2DGvKEK

NATIONAL POST

The Ontario Securities Commission will hold a hearing on Thursday to consider an application filed by Catalyst Capital Group Inc seeking to block or postpone a takeover of Hudson's Bay Co by a group led by HBC chairman Richard Baker. bit.ly/2P9QXw0

Toronto Mayor John Tory is backing a $23.4 billion city housing proposal over the next decade that would help prevent evictions and build new rental accommodation. bit.ly/2Rh2sV1 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)