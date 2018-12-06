PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Washington State regulators have rejected Hydro One Ltd's C$4.4 billion ($3.28 billion) acquisition of Avista Corp , citing the possibility of political interference from the Ontario government as the primary reason. tgam.ca/2QgJONJ

** Canada has arrested the Chief Financial Officer of China's Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, who now faces extradition to the United States on suspicion she violated U.S. trade sanctions against Iran. tgam.ca/2StDoHL

** Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault used his first public speech to warn of increasing state-sponsored espionage through technology such as next-generation 5G mobile networks. tgam.ca/2PqClXq

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian National Railway Co has put in a preliminary offer to buy the largest shipping terminal in Eastern Canada, in a bid to capture some of New York's container business. bit.ly/2FZi8YX

** Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney says Ottawa has "abdicated the leadership of the national government" to interest groups when it comes to addressing the crisis in oil pipeline capacity. bit.ly/2UlS9hN