PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canadian IT consultancy CGI Inc says it will nominate George Cope, the outgoing chief executive of BCE Inc , for election to its board of directors. tgam.ca/2OT3GEv

Catalyst Capital Group Inc will get the opportunity to press its case against a privatization of Hudson's Bay Co at the Ontario Securities Commission next Wednesday, less than a week before shareholders are scheduled to vote on the $1.1 billion plan. tgam.ca/38mhC1A

NATIONAL POST

Spruce Point Capital Management, with a history of shorting TSX-listed stocks, made Canadian Tire Corp its latest target on Thursday, outlining the challenges the company faces in its "antiquated" retail stores and in eliminating its debt. bit.ly/2RnmehP