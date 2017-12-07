PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta's ambitious plan to lower its industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions without alienating the province's powerful oil and gas sector has been rolled out with a mixed response from many of the heavy emitters it will impact. (tgam.ca/2ACZQXk)

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd is selling C$200 million ($155.96 million) in shares even as the company dials back spending and warns of additional delays to its marquee Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. (tgam.ca/2ACCf9d)

** Plains Midstream Canada said it is reopening its train-loading facility in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, which closed in 2016 after oil prices had plunged to less than $50 a barrel from more than $100 and Canadian crude was shunned by U.S. refiners in favor of cheaper supplies from overseas. (tgam.ca/2ADiDSo)

NATIONAL POST

** WestJet Airlines Ltd is forming a new trans-border venture with Delta Air Lines to expand its reach into the U.S., part of a diversified growth strategy that will see the Calgary-based airline try to attract more premium customers while also launching an ultra-low cost carrier. (bit.ly/2AVZM7N)

** Hudson's Bay Co Chief Executive Richard Baker believes the department store retailer will see an upside from the demise of Sears Canada, but the apparent health of HBC's operations in Canada might be moot given the malaise and underperformance of its business divisions in the U.S. and Europe. (bit.ly/2B01Efw) ($1 = C$1.28) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)