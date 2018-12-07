PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government plans to fire the three provincially appointed directors on the board of Waterfront Toronto over frustrations about its governance, including the handling of its proposed smart-city development with Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs. tgam.ca/2PpZ85p

** Braslyn Ltd, owned by Tavistock Group founder Joe Lewis, has made a non-binding proposal to buy Callidus Capital Corp's minority public float in a cash deal that would peg the value of Callidus at about C$114 million ($85.13 million), excluding debt of C$567 million ($423.39 million). Bahamas-based Braslyn has a 14.5 percent interest in the firm, which lends money to distressed companies. tgam.ca/2Uq9rtS

** Greg D'Avignon, president and chief executive of the Business Council of British Columbia, said his organisation approached the B.C. Premier John Horgan, asking to work together to develop a climate strategy that would not drive industry out of the province. tgam.ca/2RHvaM8

NATIONAL POST

** Loblaw Companies Ltd is launching its new loyalty program across Canada, offering an assortment of perks for C$99 ($73.92) a year in an attempt to convince more customers to shop exclusively with its massive grocery chain, creating what one senior executive called a "loyalty loop." bit.ly/2G5ur6m

** A group of First Nations chiefs is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize for making "patronizing" and "sexist" comments, further heightening tensions over Ottawa's position on the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. bit.ly/2EgUXI1