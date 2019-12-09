PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Toronto-based buyout firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc, has made an alternative proposal of $11 per share for Hudson's Bay Co's takeover after Institutional Shareholder Services Inc late Friday recommended to vote against the retailer's chairman Richard Bakers' offer. tgam.ca/2DY48Ld
** Toronto-based alternative plastics startup EcoPackers Inc has raised $4.3 million in preseed and seed financing. tgam.ca/38kMkIm
** Wattpad Corp said on Monday that it will open its second headquarters in Halifax's Volta Innovation Hub in 2020. tgam.ca/2Yxgtj8
Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom