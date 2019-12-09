PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto-based buyout firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc, has made an alternative proposal of $11 per share for Hudson's Bay Co's takeover after Institutional Shareholder Services Inc late Friday recommended to vote against the retailer's chairman Richard Bakers' offer. tgam.ca/2DY48Ld

** Toronto-based alternative plastics startup EcoPackers Inc has raised $4.3 million in preseed and seed financing. tgam.ca/38kMkIm

** Wattpad Corp said on Monday that it will open its second headquarters in Halifax's Volta Innovation Hub in 2020. tgam.ca/2Yxgtj8