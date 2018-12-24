PRESS DIGEST- Canada-December 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa is mounting a global campaign to get more allied countries to publicly denounce China's detention of two Canadians in response to the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. tgam.ca/2Q1iazD

** Air Canada's acquisition of the Aeroplan loyalty program has received all required federal regulatory approvals ahead of a shareholders' vote on a $450-million agreement reached by the airline in November. tgam.ca/2Rh7hy2

** Ontario Attorney-General Caroline Mulroney is defending her government's recent decision to dramatically scale back the number of cannabis retail stores allowed in the province next year as "prudent" given the lack of supply countrywide. tgam.ca/2BOcaFl

NATIONAL POST

** Davie Shipyards is offering the Liberal government a second supply ship at a reduced price as it warns about further delays on a similar vessel being built for the Royal Canadian Navy by a firm on the West Coast. bit.ly/2rQDbDg