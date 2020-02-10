PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into three former officials from the Paramount Group Inc, which sold investments in pooled mortgage funds before it was forced into receivership in 2017. tgam.ca/2SAW4Hp

** Canada's military wants the federal government to ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for the next generation of wireless infrastructure, according to a senior Canadian official with knowledge of the matter. tgam.ca/2voKwyP

** Calgary-based startup Virtual Gurus, which algorithmically connects businesses with remote workers, has raised C$1.2 million ($903,002.48) in its first venture capital funding to build out its client roster across North America and expand its network of freelancers, including those from remote communities. tgam.ca/2SdFP45 ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)