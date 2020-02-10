PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** The Ontario Provincial Police have launched a criminal investigation into three former officials from the Paramount Group Inc, which sold investments in pooled mortgage funds before it was forced into receivership in 2017. tgam.ca/2SAW4Hp
** Canada's military wants the federal government to ban Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment for the next generation of wireless infrastructure, according to a senior Canadian official with knowledge of the matter. tgam.ca/2voKwyP
** Calgary-based startup Virtual Gurus, which algorithmically connects businesses with remote workers, has raised C$1.2 million ($903,002.48) in its first venture capital funding to build out its client roster across North America and expand its network of freelancers, including those from remote communities. tgam.ca/2SdFP45 ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)