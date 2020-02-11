PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada's two biggest railways, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co are limiting track space for shipments of oil and other dangerous commodities after the federal government ordered temporary speed restrictions in response to the second fiery oil-train crash since December. tgam.ca/2vpeClO

** Freda Huson, a Wet'suwet'en Nation hereditary chief leading the opposition to the construction of Coastal GasLink's C$6.6 billion ($4.97 billion) pipeline, has been arrested, along with dozens of others who have been protesting across Canada in solidarity with her. tgam.ca/2vmNWlM

** Human capital management software company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc said on Monday it plans to add more than 2,000 employees in Canada in the next five years, including 500 intern jobs. tgam.ca/3buXfRp

** Canadian aboriginal group which stands to benefit from Teck Resources Ltd's Frontier oilsands project has said it would launch a legal challenge against the federal government if it rejects the development. bit.ly/2SzUHsp