PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 12

** Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau conceded on Monday that he discussed the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc last fall with then justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould but provided few details, citing cabinet confidentiality. tgam.ca/2DtXg7P

** Dissident franchisees of Tim Hortons Inc, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc, are preparing to settle their long-running disputes with the coffee chain for far less than their original demands. tgam.ca/2TFvpsa

** The British Columbia government has imposed new limits on the use of dueling experts in insurance cases, blaming the skyrocketing costs for contributing to the financial precariousness of its public auto insurer, the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, which is on track to a billion-dollar deficit this year. tgam.ca/2RXbXW0

** Some Venezuelan members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees are demanding the union retract or amend its controversial statement about Venezuela's political situation, which they say contains "patently false" claims. bit.ly/2I62g8c