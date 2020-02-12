PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Canadian National Railway Co announced it "will be forced to shut down significant parts" of its network if protests against a Coastal GasLink's pipeline development in British Columbia doesn't end soon along Southern Ontario rail lines, which control trains headed east and west. tgam.ca/38x8FSs
** Jason Kenney, the Premier of Alberta, said the province will lose C$1.3 billion ($979.5 million) from the sale of oil-by-rail contracts signed by his predecessor as he announced that his government had agreements to offload them onto the private sector. tgam.ca/39tOdC6
** Canada's Cineplex Inc has received approval from investors to be sold to Britain-based cinema conglomerate Cineworld Group PLC. tgam.ca/38mfRku
$1 = C$1.33 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom