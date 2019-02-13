PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from Justin Trudeau's cabinet on Tuesday in a departure that fuels a growing political controversy over allegations that the prime minister's office put pressure on her while she was justice minister and attorney-general to shelve a corruption and fraud prosecution of Montreal construction giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. tgam.ca/2Gosxx2

** Alberta's auditor-general and public interest commissioner are probing ties between the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) and an international not-for-profit set up by its former president and CEO, Jim Ellis, almost two years before his abrupt resignation late last year. tgam.ca/2BzpfTD

** The Saskatchewan government's challenge of the federal carbon tax heads to the courtroom this week, as the province is joined by Ontario and other intervenors in opposing a key part of prime minister Justin Trudeau's climate plan. tgam.ca/2E7gLES

NATIONAL POST

** An independent third-party investigator hired by Florida-based cannabis company Liberty Health Sciences Inc to probe claims of self-dealing made in a short-seller report in December has concluded that the allegations were "materially inaccurate," according to a press release put out Tuesday by Liberty Health. bit.ly/2BAWvtE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)