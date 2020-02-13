PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc is trying to pare its heavy debt load and is closing in on a deal with French industrial giant Alstom SA as the Canadian plane and train maker struggles to turn around its fortunes. tgam.ca/2OPVvIE

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet can take as long as it sees fit to decide whether to approve a long-delayed Rigel oil-sands project, the government's lawyer said in a court hearing on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2UOunh6

** Canada has not talked to Iran about re-establishing formal diplomatic relations in more than two years, after a high-profile consular case put talks on ice and the recent downing of Flight 752 killed dozens of Canadians. tgam.ca/38uXYQI

NATIONAL POST

** Alex Pourbaix, the chief executive officer of Cenovus Energy Inc, said on Wednesday that protests and blockades rolling across the country threaten to "gum up" the Canadian economy and could potentially derail recent improvements in Alberta's oil industry. bit.ly/31S0q1a