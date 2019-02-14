PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb.14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Quebec's highest court has ordered the provincial government to restore full public coverage of Remicade, an expensive rheumatoid-arthritis medication the province had stopped funding for new patients as part of its quest to control prescription-drug spending. tgam.ca/2SWiVQ1

** Canadian financial services company Canaccord Genuity Group Inc expanded its U.S. investment banking platform on Wednesday by acquiring New York-based boutique advisory firm Petsky Prunier LLC for C$60 million ($45.25 million). tgam.ca/2IeE6bC

** Municipal councillors are joining calls for the British Columbia New Democratic Party (NDP) government to initiate a public inquiry into money laundering in the province's casino and real-estate sectors just as a fact-finder prepares to deliver another report on the problem to the attorney-general. tgam.ca/2E8fKw3

NATIONAL POST

** Canada and Mexico will not consider ratifying the revised North American Free Trade Agreement unless the United States lifts its tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said Tuesday. bit.ly/2TNAChB

** Cenovus Energy Inc has tripled its contracted space on the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, but remains concerned by reports that suspected foreign influences are using social media to constrain new pipeline projects in the country. bit.ly/2N7G6kG