PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), whose profile has soared amid a frenzy in marijuana stocks, says it wants to operate a new platform powered by blockchain that, in theory, will clear and settle stock trades instantly. tgam.ca/2BZBWJ5

** Canada's lead NAFTA negotiator is taking public aim at American bargaining positions, saying the proposal for government procurement is the "worst offer ever" made by the United States at the trade table. tgam.ca/2BXBL0U

** Canada's focus on funding innovation in the predominantly male tech sector is putting female businesses in other industries at a disadvantage, a report to be released on Wednesday concludes. tgam.ca/2BXWGAS

NATIONAL POST

** The top judge for the Tax Court of Canada has ordered that a long-running dispute over the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's efforts to deduct about C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) in Enron-related lawsuit settlements and legal costs will go to trial next year. bit.ly/2BXRLjE

** The Canadian jobs market returned to earth with a thud in January, StatCan reported Friday, shedding 88,000 jobs in its worst month since the depths of the recession in 2009. bit.ly/2BWThlN ($1 = 1.2572 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)