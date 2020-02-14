PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian waste-management company GFL Environmental Inc is on the cusp of relaunching an initial public offering after its first attempt failed, with plans to raise C$3 billion ($2.27 billion) after meetings with potential investors. tgam.ca/2SsCBcQ

** John Aquino, the former chief executive officer of Bondfield Construction Co Ltd is trying to derail the legal approach taken by a court-appointed monitor to recover millions of dollars it alleges were improperly diverted out of the company's coffers. tgam.ca/2Solysx

** The Alberta Energy Regulator cut scores of jobs this week as part of a reorganization that comes amid landowner concerns that oversight of oil and gas operations will suffer. tgam.ca/2Hmbmuj

NATIONAL POST

** TC Energy Corp has acquired almost all the land it needs for its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project between Alberta and the U.S. Gulf Coast. bit.ly/2HmgH51