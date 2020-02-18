PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper, The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The blockade of a critical rail link between Montreal and Toronto has caused the largest disruption in Canadian National Railway Co's modern history, the company warned on Monday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from an emergency cabinet meeting and disclosed no plan to solve the crisis. tgam.ca/2HBoGv8

** A Vancouver startup, SemiosBio Technologies Inc, raised C$102-million ($76.95 million) in an equity deal led by Morningside Group, a private equity firm controlled by billionaire brothers Gerald and Ronnie Chan, heirs to a Hong Kong property fortune. tgam.ca/329bbfE

** This week's Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission hearings will put a spotlight on the fierce fight under way between telecom companies and the federal government over the price of wireless services in Canada - with some executives suggesting the government is making unreasonable, conflicting demands. tgam.ca/324Katy