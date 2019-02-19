Company News
February 19, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 19

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British intelligence officials say that a total ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment is not necessary, dealing a blow to U.S. efforts to rein in the Chinese telecom giant and possibly affecting whether Canada imposes a ban. tgam.ca/2GOXMk8

** Peraso Technologies Inc, a Toronto startup, is looking to challenge computer chip giants Qualcomm Inc and Intel Corp in the wireless market and has raised $42 million in a venture capital deal. tgam.ca/2GQQ6hc

** A liquefied natural gas project planned for Vancouver Island has been halted by Steelhead LNG Corp, the latest setback for LNG proponents in British Columbia. tgam.ca/2GLXScl

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian taxpayers spent C$161,000 ($121,555) for photographers to take images of Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan on his various trips in what the Liberal government says is proof that Canada is re-engaging on the world stage. bit.ly/2GQZktN

$1 = C$1.32 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below