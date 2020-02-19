PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Quebec pipeline testing company, Eddyfi NDT Inc said on Tuesday it bought Norwegian company Halfwave AS that develops inspection tools services for the oil and gas industry. tgam.ca/3bQIEzO

** The number of Canadians infected with coronavirus on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan on Tuesday increased to 43, raising questions about the government's mission to repatriate the remaining passengers. tgam.ca/38CgNBk

NATIONAL POST

** A coalition of 39 industry associations wrote a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling on him to "work urgently" with First Nations and police to end to the blockades by protesters who opposed the B.C. Coastal GasLink development. bit.ly/38IlJ7L