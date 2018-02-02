PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The battle over the flow of oil to the West Coast has ratcheted up with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declaring that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be built, and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley suspending electricity-purchase talks with B.C. tgam.ca/2nuXYdF

** Swoop, the new WestJet Airlines Ltd ultralow-cost carrier (ULCC), will begin operating in June with domestic flights, but will also announce that month how it plans to win back Canadian travellers heading to southern destinations from airports near the U.S. border. tgam.ca/2nuZ2ya

** British Columbia's public auto insurer's ability to meet its obligation to pay claims is on a crumbling footing, a key measure of the financial health of an insurance company shows. The Insurance Corp of B.C., according to its latest financial update, has only half of the capital it is required to hold in reserve to ensure that it is able to pay its claims. tgam.ca/2nvwuVn

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian cannabis stocks plunged on Thursday to their lowest levels since December, and analysts covering the sector say investors should be ready for more volatility in the weeks to come. The pain was widespread, with the Canadian Marijuana Index, which tracks 24 leading cannabis stocks, down more than 11 percent at Thursday's close. bit.ly/2nzXlQr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)