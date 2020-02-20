PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb. 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Via Rail will lay off about 1,000 employees, or one-third of its work force, amid protests that have halted passenger and freight train traffic in much of Canada. (tgam.ca/38NmcFG)

** Duo Bank of Canada is acquiring consumer finance company Fairstone Financial Holdings Inc for an undisclosed amount of money, marking the bank's first major deal since it was sold by the retail giant Walmart Inc to a group of investors in early 2019. (tgam.ca/32dIn5n)

** Chief Execeutive Officer of Cogeco Inc, Philippe Jetté on Wednesday said Canada's large national carriers should be forced to open up their wireless networks because they have been unwilling to enter into commercial agreements with wireless resellers. (tgam.ca/2PaiVc1)

NATIONAL POST

** Financial Consumer Agency of Canada said on Wednesday Canada's biggest banks will be required to improve how they handle customer complaints following a review that found both internal and external processes used by the lenders have a number of flaws in them. (bit.ly/37HHUtz) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)