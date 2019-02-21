PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sun Life Financial Inc has hired long-time Toronto-Dominion Bank wealth executive, Rowena Chan, as the president of Sun Life Financial Distributors, a position that will oversee the company's 4,000-adviser network, as the insurer sharpens its focus on customer service. tgam.ca/2T46Bx8

** Devon Energy Corp has put its Alberta oil sands and heavy crude operations on the auction block, adding to an exodus of foreign oil and gas companies from the Canadian oil patch. tgam.ca/2IsOixs

** Alberta election candidate Jason Kenney is promising to rip up crude-by-rail contracts signed by the NDP government if his United Conservative Party wins the Alberta election, as he seeks to turn the fate of the oil sands into a central issue of the spring campaign. tgam.ca/2TXtO0Y

NATIONAL POST

** An owner of a franchisee of Tim Hortons Inc accused the coffee chain on Wednesday of baiting him into spending "millions" on an ill-fated expansion, according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota district court. bit.ly/2EmfYQz

** Newly released court documents reveal further details of the contact Toronto police had with Bruce McArthur in the midst of what would become his eight-man murder spree. bit.ly/2GVnSBY