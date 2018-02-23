FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's real estate regulatory body, the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO), is raising serious concerns about whether brokerages should be allowed to facilitate transactions in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. tgam.ca/2HBTH0A

** New housing taxes in the B.C. NDP's provincial budget have left municipal officials in the Okanagan confused and worried about the impact on their region, which has some cities - but not others - designated for both levies. tgam.ca/2HEZ8Mo

** Export Development Canada says it is facing "enormous" risk of "serious and potentially irremediable harm" because the controversial Gupta family is refusing to return a Bombardier Inc luxury jet that could be used in criminal activity. tgam.ca/2ok9QQl

NATIONAL POST

** Defence department bureaucrats rejected a plan to outfit the navy's new supply ship with high-tech guns needed for its protection because they wanted to save money, officials with a Quebec shipyard say. bit.ly/2EXKW2n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

