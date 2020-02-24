PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb. 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Teck Resources Ltd is pulling its application for Frontier oil sands mine in Alberta, citing the need for Canada to finalize its climate-change policies and determine how resource development fits within them. tgam.ca/2TcpcF4

** A second Wet'suwet'en hereditary subchief is denouncing the hereditary leaders at the heart of the dispute over the future of the Coastal GasLink LNG project to be operated by TC Energy Corp in Northern British Columbia. tgam.ca/3c5xh71

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government has struck deals with two northern Alberta First Nations- Mikisew Cree and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nations- over a proposed C$20.6 billion ($15.58 billion)open-pit oilsands mine that's awaiting Ottawa's approval. bit.ly/2wFGTFr