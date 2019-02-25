PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Justin Trudeau government is planning changes to ethical procurement rules that specify how long a company can be banned from bidding on federal contracts, a policy change that could offer SNC-Lavalin another means of coping with the corruption charges it faces, an expert says. tgam.ca/2NqntZC

** Public Sector Pension Investment Board is buying pot stocks as the maturing industry's largest companies emerge as mainstream investment options in the wake of the legalization of recreational cannabis. tgam.ca/2Nq3HgG

** Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is facing pressure from the real estate market in Canada to use his March budget to help first-time homebuyers as house sales continue to drop in many major markets. tgam.ca/2Nt4cqh