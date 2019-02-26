Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
February 26, 2019 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 26

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's biotech startup Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc has agreed to a takeover by Paris-based Ipsen for US$1.04 billion on Monday. tgam.ca/2Vicy6U

** Wet'suwet'en Nation chiefs who oppose the C$6.2-billion ($4.69 billion) Coastal GasLink pipeline route in British Columbia removed hereditary titles of three Indigenous women who support the project. tgam.ca/2Vidjgg

NATIONAL POST

** Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP plans to begin a class action lawsuit latest by Tuesday on behalf of shareholders of SNC-Lavalin group Inc, the engineering firm, which is facing criminal corruption charges. bit.ly/2Vl6sCF

$1 = 1.3213 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below