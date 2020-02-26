PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb. 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Starbucks Corp will launch an egg and cheddar breakfast sandwich with a patty made by Beyond Meat Inc . tgam.ca/2wbXvEr

** Transport Canada believed the Boeing Co's 737 Max was safe when the government approved the new plane three years ago, but officials did not closely examine the aircraft's flawed software before clearing it to fly. tgam.ca/2I9HjXn

** Waste-management company GFL Environmental Inc. is proceeding with an initial public offering to raise as much as US$2.6 billion, nearly four months after it halted its last attempt to go public. tgam.ca/2T1yLYL