PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada is threatening to not ratify the renegotiated North American free-trade pact if U.S. President Donald Trump doesn't first remove steel and aluminum tariffs, in a bid to restart serious talks over the punitive duties. tgam.ca/2VmPN1B

** Warner Naziel, a Wet'suwet'en Nation chief who took over a hereditary position from an Indigenous woman because she supports the Coastal GasLink pipeline is defending the decision to strip away her title, saying he has been groomed since childhood for a leadership role. tgam.ca/2VmQgRp

NATIONAL POST

** Tim Hortons Inc opened its first Chinese store on Tuesday and expects there will be 1,500 locations opened across China over the next 10 years. bit.ly/2EybJBh (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)