PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she faced "consistent and sustained" political pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and top officials, including "veiled threats," on the need to shelve the criminal prosecution of Montreal's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. tgam.ca/2ED2xf2

** Canada's innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says the government hasn't seen enough action from Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and hopes that a new policy direction will spur the regulator to promote more telecom competition and lower prices. tgam.ca/2EDRuSU

** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's company, CK Asset Holdings Ltd and two private equity firms have made preliminary bids for Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd's office complex in Vancouver, according to people familiar with the matter. tgam.ca/2EC6noC

NATIONAL POST

** The United States is in the process of brokering an agreement with Canada and Mexico to lift steel and aluminum tariffs but "whether we'll succeed or not I don't know," U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer told a key Congressional committee Wednesday. bit.ly/2ECNstV

** The Ontario Securities Commission has paid C$7.5 million ($5.70 million) to whistleblowers in the inaugural use of a first-of-its-kind program in Canada that pays for tips leading to findings of wrongdoing under securities law. bit.ly/2EC4Zm1