PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb. 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hudson's Bay Co executive chairman Richard Baker plans an online turnaround at Canada's oldest retailer after he won shareholder approval on Thursday to take the unprofitable department store chain private. tgam.ca/2Px2CpL

NATIONAL POST

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will lay off 1,500 unionized employees at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario as the automaker phases out production of the Dodge Grand Caravan. bit.ly/398wMY3

** TMX Group Ltd said that the exchange had declared a "technical" halt on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other bourses Thursday afternoon, after clients were unable to enter, modify and cancel orders. bit.ly/2VtIcBH