PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Nearly one-quarter of Africa's population will face tough new restrictions on emigrating to the United States under a policy to be introduced by the Trump administration this month, sparking outrage from many African and U.S. politicians and civil liberties advocates. tgam.ca/2OoRSJp

** Canadians evacuated from China near the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak will be quarantined for 14 days at a Canadian Forces Base in Ontario, Global Affairs Canada said Sunday. tgam.ca/2UkBNs8

** Canada's new gun-control legislation will include "red flag" laws to remove guns from people deemed by the courts to be at risk of hurting themselves or someone else, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in an interview. tgam.ca/2GNPCXQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)