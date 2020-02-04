PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The U.S. Commerce Department ruled late on Monday tariffs imposed on most Canadian lumber sold south of the border could be reduced, after conducting an administrative review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties applicable for 2017 and 2018. tgam.ca/2ula4g6

An Air Canada Boeing 767 jet, carrying 128 passengers and crew members, made an emergency landing in Madrid on Monday and reported no injuries, after it experienced a ruptured tire on takeoff and an engine issue, Air Canada said. tgam.ca/2ttwfk3

The Ontario government will propose regulatory changes to provincial cabinet members in the coming days to ban most flavoured vaping products from convenience stores and gas stations and cap nicotine levels, in a bid to prevent young people from using e-cigarettes. tgam.ca/2tr3zbd

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 3-1 on Monday to both accept a revised environmental impact statement and issue a 'certificate of need' to Enbridge Inc for the construction of Line 3 pipeline replacement project through the state. bit.ly/2OsSm1b