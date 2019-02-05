PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd is the latest Canadian real estate giant to make a concerted push into technology investing by backing a new $150-million venture-capital fund being spun out of Business Development Bank of Canada. tgam.ca/2MR9R9p

- Canada's banking regulator is proposing tougher rules governing deposits sourced online or from third-party brokers, in a move that would make banks more stable in times of stress but could also put some smaller lenders at a competitive disadvantage. tgam.ca/2DSJf58

- Users of Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Quadriga CX are hoping for answers as the company heads to court Tuesday to seek creditor protection after it reported millions in customer funds are missing. tgam.ca/2UAYR2y

NATIONAL POST

- After losing out on investment dollars to the U.S. for decades, observers say Canada's petrochemical industry is "back in the game" after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it is proceeding with a new propane-to-plastics facility. bit.ly/2RHQK2B