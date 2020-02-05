PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canada's Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday that Ottawa met its obligations for consultation with Indigenous peoples before it reapproved the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion last year, clearing a hurdle for the expansion of pipeline. tgam.ca/3bciV4l

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada's second-largest mortgage lender, lowered its posted rate for five-year fixed rate mortgages amid falling bond yields on Tuesday, as federal officials and banks continue to face pressure to ease the burden that Canada's mortgage stress test puts on borrowers. tgam.ca/396pCTV

Only four in 10 Canadians say the country is on the right track under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to the Mood of Canada poll, the lowest score the Prime Minister has received in an annual tracking survey. tgam.ca/2v4OtZt

NATIONAL POST

Licensed producer Tilray Inc announced Tuesday it will lay off 10 per cent of its staff in an effort to cut costs. bit.ly/31qzPI0 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)