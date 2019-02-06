PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- A TransCanada Corp vice-president who headed Coastal GasLink for nearly seven years has warned that the C$6.2-billion ($4.70 billion) pipeline project will be at risk of being canceled unless workers are allowed unfettered access across an Indigenous protest camp. (tgam.ca/2TvJLLv)

- The Toronto Real Estate Board, which represents the city's real estate agents, expects home sales to climb in 2019 after two years of declining market activity, but says the federal government nonetheless needs to rethink its tough new mortgage qualification rules. (tgam.ca/2Gc37lZ)

NATIONAL POST

- A federal banking regulator defended on Tuesday a stress test for uninsured mortgages that has been criticized for making it harder than it should be for some Canadians to own a home. (bit.ly/2ULupTz) ($1 = 1.3197 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)