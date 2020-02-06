PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Republican majority in the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump, ending the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history and capping a months-long drama that pushed the partisan divisions in American politics to their limits. tgam.ca/385jqLR

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said 211 Canadians are scheduled to depart late Thursday from Wuhan, after being delayed by a day owing to bad weather, adding the U.S. is offering to fly out dozens of Canadians who could not be accommodated on a flight chartered by Ottawa. tgam.ca/2UwV4X9

Home sales in Toronto's housing market reached 4,581 last month, according to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, a 15-per-cent increase over January last year, when activity slowed because of tougher borrowing rules, higher interest rates and a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of real estate. tgam.ca/2SlSQY9

NATIONAL POST

Canada's Flair Airlines said Wednesday company is offering a three-month unlimited travel pass for $700, as competition in the budget carriers heat up. bit.ly/36Y1UYs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)