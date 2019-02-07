PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada will not provide any of the recently announced C$53 million in aid for Venezuelans to governments in the region – including the administration of Venezuela's self-declared interim president Juan Guaido – instead putting it in the hands of non-governmental organizations, mostly in bordering countries. tgam.ca/2SE9cxg

- Decades of political interference to suppress electricity rates in British Columbia has left BC Hydro's future ratepayers with significant debt that must be repaid, Auditor-General Carol Bellringer says. tgam.ca/2DjjKsb

NATIONAL POST

- A glut of oil in storage in Alberta is growing once again as Suncor Energy Inc warns that oil-by-rail economics are "seriously damaged" as a result of the province forcing companies to scale back their production. bit.ly/2WNNdDp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)