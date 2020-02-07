Company News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb. 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aurora Cannabis Inc CEO Terry Booth will step down and the company will lay off 500 employees. tgam.ca/39jKt6n

** The federal Privacy Commissioner of Canada is taking Facebook Inc to court over the possible misuse of personal information of Canadians in a case that highlights the complex process behind enforcement of the country's privacy laws. tgam.ca/2usQLBB

** Canadian MPs say they will push for public hearings into Canada's approval of Boeing Co's 737 Max, almost a year after the flawed plane crashed for a second time, killing 157 people, including 18 Canadians. tgam.ca/2w19nJH

NATIONAL POST

** Saputo Inc will close sites in Ontario and New Brunswick, impacting about 280 employees. bit.ly/31Adt78

