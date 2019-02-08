PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The chief executive of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says he's worried about the company's immediate future because of the legal uncertainty hanging over the business, but he's not concerned about a takeover bid. tgam.ca/2SjRYG7

- The federal government paid Calgary-based Suncor Energy as much as C$600 million to compensate for Middle East oil and gas assets and income lost since the Arab Spring in 2011. tgam.ca/2tdA5tM

- South Africa's first deep-water hydrocarbon discovery, in a field with a 20 percent Canadian ownership stake, has the potential to transform the country's faltering economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa says. tgam.ca/2TA9HFP

NATIONAL POST

- Air Canada has ended its contract with regional carrier Air Georgian and is shifting thousands of flights to another company, but denies that concerns about Georgian's maintenance and safety practices had anything to do with the change. bit.ly/2Sg327g