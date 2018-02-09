PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada is calling for tougher regulation to stop the spoils of innovation from being concentrated in the hands of a clutch of superstar tech giants. The benefits of the growing global economy are being spread unevenly across society, leaving too many people behind, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday in prepared remarks. (tgam.ca/2BiXBe5)

** MEG Energy Corp is selling its interest in an oil-sands pipeline for $1.61-billion, a long-awaited deal aimed at reducing its heavy debt load while maintaining access to transport capacity for its growing northern Alberta bitumen production. (tgam.ca/2BlMyRA)

** Veteran BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc banker Egizio Bianchini is joining the senior management team and board of directors of international mining company Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (tgam.ca/2BlMYYa)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian cannabis companies with operations in the United States are breathing a sigh of relief, after Canadian securities regulators decided on Thursday not to take dramatic action against companies with risky assets south of the border. (bit.ly/2Bi6uVo)

** Suncor Energy Inc Chief Executive Steve Williams said the company would not embark on major new projects in the country because of burdensome regulations and uncompetitive tax rates. Williams said Suncor would pare spending in future years partly because Canada is not as competitive as other countries. (bit.ly/2BjvyLG) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)