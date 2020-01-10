PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Telus Corp and its employee retirement plans are facing a financial hit from the insolvency of Strategic Group's Alberta real estate holdings because the telecom company is a major lender and its pension arm co-owns nearly half the properties. tgam.ca/2uCRKz5

** Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz cautioned a Vancouver audience about the risks of "froth" returning to the housing sector, saying that the central bank is watching for signs that the renewed strength in housing in provinces such as British Columbia could reignite speculation in those markets. tgam.ca/36HbsYA

** Canadian retailer Aritzia Inc will soon be offering expanded clothing sizes on a trial basis, saying it has recognized a shift in the fashion industry. tgam.ca/37Us3II