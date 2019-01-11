PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Aphria Inc is expected to announce on Friday that Vic Neufeld will step down as chief executive officer when the cannabis grower finds a replacement for him, sources said. tgam.ca/2RKdAuq

** Paul Godfrey is stepping back from his role as chief executive of Postmedia Network Canada Corp after more than eight years, handing the reins to his planned successor, Andrew MacLeod, during a challenging time for the country's largest newspaper chain. tgam.ca/2H7WVN4

** SemGroup Corp and private-equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP are bucking a gloomy investment climate in Canada's energy sector by forming an infrastructure joint venture and spending C$600 million ($454.99 million) to snap up rival natural gas processor Meritage Midstream. tgam.ca/2H7kVQE

NATIONAL POST

** In a sign of the increased shareholder activism creeping into the mining sector, Patrick Sheridan, the ousted founder of Toronto-based Guyana Goldfields Inc, has launched a campaign to replace the company's current board of directors. bit.ly/2HjMs1t

** Alberta and British Columbia want Ottawa to scrap safeguards on a range of imported steel products, arguing they are undermining crucial infrastructure projects and eroding the competitiveness of local firms. bit.ly/2HfKvDc