PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 11

The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

** British Columbia's superintendent of real estate Michael Noseworthy, filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, asking a judge to force the council, to begin disciplinary proceedings over the alleged misconduct of a realtor in McBride, a village in the Kootenays on the boundary with Alberta. tgam.ca/2Ewa1O3

** New restrictions aimed at money laundering in British Columbia casinos were imposed on Wednesday, almost two years after similar recommendations were rejected by the BC Lottery Corp. tgam.ca/2CQ6Znx

** U.S. newspapers are sounding the alarm that they face having to raise subscription prices, reduce the frequency of publication or even be forced to shut down in some cases after the Department of Commerce imposed duties on Canadian newsprint. tgam.ca/2mgDBjh

Canada launched the opening salvo in a trade war with the United States Wednesday, lodging an international complaint about the superpower's use of punitive duties.